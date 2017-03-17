Garth Brooks Reveals Next Single, ‘Ask Me How I Know’

It's the second single from his latest album 'Gunslinger' March 17, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: garth brooks

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Garth Brooks has revealed his next single, “Ask Me How I Know,” which will go to country radio on March 27.

The third track on Brooks’  latest Gunslinger — which came out October 13, 2016 — the song sees the singer sharing wisdom that he’s gathered over the years.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Garth Brooks’ ‘Gunslinger’

“One day, you’ll meet the girl you swore you’d never find/ You’ll push her away ’cause that’s all you know how to do/Ask me how I know.”

“Ask Me How I Know” is the second single from Gunslinger. he released “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” the day the album was released out.

Brooks is currently in the middle of his epic three-year World Tour, which began in September 2014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live