Garth Brooks Reveals Next Single, ‘Ask Me How I Know’

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Garth Brooks has revealed his next single, “Ask Me How I Know,” which will go to country radio on March 27.

The third track on Brooks’ latest Gunslinger — which came out October 13, 2016 — the song sees the singer sharing wisdom that he’s gathered over the years.

“One day, you’ll meet the girl you swore you’d never find/ You’ll push her away ’cause that’s all you know how to do/Ask me how I know.”

“Ask Me How I Know” is the second single from Gunslinger. he released “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” the day the album was released out.

Brooks is currently in the middle of his epic three-year World Tour, which began in September 2014.