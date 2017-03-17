Birdman Responds to Rick Ross’ Claims of Unpaid Royalties

By Radio.com Staff

Financial disputes have dogged Birdman’s Cash Money Records for years, and Rick Ross’ new track “Idols Become Rivals” has fanned those flames calling out Birdman and showing love to Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

Related: Rick Ross Takes Aim at Birdman on ‘Idols Become Rivals’

Billboard asked the Cash Money CEO to address the issues of unpaid royalties and Ross diss. Birdman responded, implying the jabs were beneath him, but offering few specifics as to the alleged financial discrepancies.

“I don’t get caught up in hoe s—, man. I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing,” Birdman told the publication. “I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing. Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a f— about: numbers, and puttin’ them up.”