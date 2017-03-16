‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Teases Rarities Collection with ‘Mario Brothers’ Inspired Trailer

March 16, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Weird Al Yankovic

By Radio.com Staff

“Weird Al” Yankovic will release a 15 album box set on November 24th.

Related: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic on His Secret to Success

Squeeze Box: The Collected Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic will also include a bonus disc of rare, un-released, and other miscellaneous non-album tracks dubbed Medium Rarities.

Today (March 16) Yankovic released an animated trailer for Rarities which features snippets of the tracks included on the album. The clip is an homage to classic video games like Super Mario Brothers; check it out below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live