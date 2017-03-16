Listen to Tinashe’s New Track ‘Flame’

By Amanda Wicks

When Tinashe dropped her debut studio album Nightride in 2016, she knew it represented only the first part of the statement she wanted to make as an artist. Now the second part, Joyride, is getting closer to release with the singer sharing her new single “Flame” off that project.

The passionate song asks if the person Tinashe cares deeply about still feels the same for her. “Cold in the night when I hold you close/ Searching your eyes but you’re gone like a ghost/ And I say, ‘Baby, you can put it on me,’/ Cuz I know I don’t make it easy/ My body hurts with every heartbeat/ Just say I’m not the only one,” she sings in the first verse.

Joyride does not yet have a release date; check out the latest from Tinashe below.