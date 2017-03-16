The Recording Academy Calls Trump’s Proposed Budget ‘Shortsighted and Alarming’

By Radio.com Staff

The National Endowment for the Arts is one of several independent agencies supported by government dollars on the chopping block in President Trump’s newly proposed budget (via CBS News).

Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy issued a response this afternoon calling the proposed defunding “shortsighted and alarming.” Read the full statement below.

Love of music and the arts brings us together, and celebrates the richness of American culture and our spirit of curiosity and creativity. Music and art serve as one of America’s greatest exports, and support jobs for creators in cities, towns and rural areas across the country. The White House proposal to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts is shortsighted and alarming. The modest support that we provide to music and the arts is returned many times over, whether measured in jobs and economic impact, or sheer cultural enrichment and introspection. The Recording Academy will ask Congress to maintain funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and renew our commitment to America’s creators.”



