Rascal Flatts Flip Burgers in New Video ‘Yours If You Want It’

By Amanda Wicks

Rascal Flatts shared the music video for their single “Yours If You Want It” today (March 16th).

The group shot the video at the Hermitage Cafe in Nashville. Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Roone played the restaurant’s staff while Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Kristy Swanson and actor Kevin Farley played out the video’s narrative.

In “Yours If You Want It,” Swanson works as a waitress at the cafe, but when she gets ready to clock out Farley makes her an offer she can’t refuse and the two start a life together.

“The worst part of the shoot was that I got greasy flipping those burgers!” LeVox told People. “The best part of the shoot was working with Kevin Farley and Kristy Swanson and having our good friend Billy Zabka shoot the video. We loved the treatment and bringing it all the way back to the Hermitage Cafe, where we had our first ever photo shoot, so that was definitely a full circle moment.”

“Yours If You Want It” appears on Flatts’ forthcoming album Back to Us, which drops May 19th.