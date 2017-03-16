Ed Sheeran to Headline Glastonbury 2017

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran will join Radiohead and the Foo Fighters to headline Glastonbury Festival 2017.

Sheeran will headline the five-day festival’s Sunday lineup. Sheeran shared the announcement on Instagram today (March 16th). Alongside a picture of cows grazing, he wrote, “Can’t wait @glastofest x.”

The performance comes he gets ready to launch a massive tour later this year that will keep him on the road into early 2019. It will mark his only festival performance of 2017, though, according to Glastonbury. He last performed there in 2014.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 will be held June 20-25th.