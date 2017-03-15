TLC to Headline I Love The 90’s Tour

By Radio.com Staff

TLC will headline this summer’s edition of the I Love 90’s Tour.

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! round out the bill.

TLC will perform their wealth of hits as well as music from their first new album in fifteen years. “We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” reads a prepared statement from the group. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Fri 7-Jul 2017 Everett, WA The XFINITY Arena at Everett

Sat 8-Jul 2017 Abbotsford, BC, Canada Abbotsford Centre

Fri 14-Jul 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Sat 15-Jul 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sun 16-Jul 2017 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri 21-Jul 2017 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sat 22-Jul 2017 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun 23-Jul 2017 Tucson, AZ AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

Fri 28-Jul 2017 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park

Sat 29-Jul 2017 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sun 30-Jul 2017 Houston, TX NRG Arena

Wed 2-Aug 2017 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Fri 4-Aug 2017 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Sat 5-Aug 2017 Maplewood, MN Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

Sun 6-Aug 2017 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue 8-Aug 2017 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

Thu 10-Aug 2017 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater

Fri 11-Aug 2017 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Amphitheater

Sat 12-Aug 2017 Anderson, IN Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Fri 25-Aug 2017 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

Sat 26-Aug 2017 Big Flats, NY Tag’s Summer Soundstage

Sun 27-Aug 2017 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

Fri 1-Sep 2017 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat 2-Sep 2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun 3-Sep 2017 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap National Park

Fri 8-Sep 2017 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Sat 9-Sep 2017 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sun 10-Sep 2017 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri 15-Sep 2017 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

Sat 16-Sep 2017 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

