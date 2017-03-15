Justin Bieber Quotes ‘Summer Heights High’ at Paparazzi on Vacation

By Hayden Wright

This week, Justin Bieber enjoyed some R&R on a Makepeace Island, a private Australian isle owned by billionaire Virgin founder Richard Branson. Paparazzi with cameras camped out across the water, cramping Justin’s style and snapping photos from his private getaway. The tabloid press ran with a story about Bieber’s “expletive-laden abuse” at journalists, but on Instagram the singer pointed out that he was just quoting the cult Australian comedy series Summer Heights High.

“I said puck you miss!,” Justin said (in character as Jonah from Tonga). “There’s a difference between bullying him and joking around. I was joking around.”

“Sorry Ben! Motherf—-r!” he added. “Sorry, ranga’. I was doing it for fun. You just didn’t get that it was fun. You on your period or what miss?”

Jonah from Tonga is a wayward, misbehaving teen on the classic Aussie comedy created by Chris Lilley, who plays all primary characters including mean girl Ja’mie King and Mr. G, the school’s performing arts teacher.

“I could tell him a knock knock joke and he wouldn’t even think it was funny,” Bieber added. “I was punting him, sir. Watch MTV for once sir.”

“Expletive-laden abuse” is sort of Jonah’s specialty. I guess you had to be there.

Watch Bieber’s clarification here: