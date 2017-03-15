Flo Rida & 99 Percent Have Their ‘Cake’ and Eat It Too in New Video

By Amanda Wicks

Flo Rida and 99 Percent team up to deliver the goods in their new video “Cake.”

Shot in South Florida, the video puts a delicious spin on the Robin Hood trope. Flo Rida picks up a duffel bar stacked full of what look to be gold bars while stopping by a boxing gym. But when he makes his way to a high school football field to hand them out to a group of young children, they turn out to be cake and everyone enjoys a big bite.

In between that loose narrative, Flo Rida and 99 Percent hang with expensive cars and beautiful women while cruising the city streets. “I didn’t come here to party/ I didn’t come here to stay/ I came to leave with somebody,” Flo Rida sings on the chorus before an auto-tuned voice jumps in for the last line. “I only came for the cake,” it sings, mic dropping the lyric.

“Cake” appears on the compilation album This is a Challenge.