9 Amazing Photos From Drake’s ‘Boy Meets World Tour’

March 15, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Drake

By Radio.com Staff

Drake has been on tour in Europe since the beginning of the new year on his Boy Meets World Tour. The run wraps with two shows in Glasgow on March 22nd and 23rd.

Drake’s latest tour featured special guests and some very cool production elements, notably a giant globe that could be colored as Earth, moon or sun.  As the tour winds down, we take a look back at the highlights.

The Globe in all its glory.

🌎💙 @idirectorx

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

02 ⭐️

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

☄️

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake’s light show was also on point.

🚨

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

🌸

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Travis Scott joined Drizzy in London and fell through a hole in the stage. Or did he fly? Regardless, Drake offered everyone in the house a refund.

713

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The Weeknd got airborne when he joined Drake at the O2 Arena.

🆙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Nicki Minja joined Drake for a 4 song set in Paris.

🌺🌅

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

