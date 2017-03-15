Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Competitive Parents

By Hayden Wright

Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo are parents to 6-month-old daughter Dusty, and their approach to parenting has gotten a little competitive. Dusty has yet to speak her first words, but arriving at “dada” or “Mama” is turning into an arms race.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” Levine told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “You work on it really hard and you do slip it into every single thing you say. If she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, Look at how cute you are! Dada! We’ve gotten some ‘dada-esque’ sounds but nothing concrete but I’m working super hard at it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish.”

Levine added that parenting, so far, has exceeded his highest expectations.

“It’s so fun. They do new stuff all the time and it’s constantly entertaining. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Watch Adam talk about becoming a dad here: