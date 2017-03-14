X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

By Amanda Wicks

X will be celebrating 40 years together when they launch their 2017 tour this year.

Related: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Reveal Classic East / Classic West Lineup

The original lineup, including John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom, and D.J. Bonebrake, will hit the road this spring for a series of dates commemorating their time together. They kick things off on May 1st in Albuquerque, New Mexico and wrap them up on May 25th in Dallas, Texas. More dates are promised soon.

“For a long time interviewers and X people we’ve met have asked us did you think when X started you’d still be playing together now?” Cervenka said in a prepared statement. “And our answer is surprisingly – No! Of course not! In 1976 I was 20; now I’m 60. How’s that for weird?!”

For more information about tickets, check out X’s website and see the tour dates below.

5/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey

5/3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom

5/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

5/6 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

5/7 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

5/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

5/9 – Carrborro, NC @ charl

5/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard

5/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

5/13 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

5/14 – St. Pete, FL @ State Theater

5/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

5/18 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

5/22 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

5/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/24 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

5/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

Never miss a tour date from X with Eventful.