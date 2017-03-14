Travis Scott Addresses Drake Stage Fall: ‘I Didn’t Fall, Dude, I Flew’

By Hayden Wright

Travis Scott fell onstage during a Drake concert in February, prompting Drake to refund ticketholders. The spill broke an enormous globe setpiece and alarmed the crowd, but one person wasn’t alarmed — Travis himself. He spoke to British GQ Style about the incident and assured the public (perhaps facetiously) that everything went according to plan.

“I didn’t fall, dude, I flew,” he said. “I was floating. I don’t fall. S—, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man. I’m a magician, like David Blaine. I could never fall. Drake is an amazing person. Also, a magician. He’s a big brother, super-talent, he’s cool.”

Scott also discussed sharing a hometown with Beyoncé.

“I feel like Houston is one of the leading things in music culture,” he said. “Everyone loves the Houston culture. It needs to have its own monument, its own moment for artists like me, artists like Beyoncé who set it off. Beyoncé is like the highest level. We all reach for that level.”

As for the fall, you be the judge: Does this look like “flying?”