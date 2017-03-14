Travis Scott Reveals ‘Birds in the Trap’ Short Film

By Hayden Wright

Travis Scott praised Beyoncé as a fellow Houstonite in a recent British GQ Style interview: It seems he’s borrowing another page from her book with a new short film. His expressive, Birds in the Trap is a meditation on life in Detroit that takes a turn when he transforms into a Robocop-style cyborg.

Our protagonist, played by Scott, is going about his life in Detroit—seeing neighbors, arguing with his girlfriend who warns, “Your ego’s gonna get you in trouble.” Then suddenly, a car accident lands him in the hospital and he’s reborn as an android. It’s a high-concept narrative with plenty of ambiguity, but the gorgeous visuals and heavy themes provide a new slant on the crumbling Rust Belt experience.

Styling throughout the film evokes Kanye West’s Yeezy line, and elements are NSFW. Watch Birds in the Trap via Apple Music.