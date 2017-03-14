Shawn Mendes to Star in ‘Summer of Love’ Musical

By Radio.com Staff

Shawn Mendes has been tapped to star in Ivan Reitman’s big screen musical Summer of Love. The film will be Reitman’s first foray into the genre.

According to THR, the title is believed to reference the summer of 1967, when as many as 100,000 people, mostly young hippies, converged in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in opposition to the Vietnam War.

The film will mark the first time Mendes has appeared on the big screen, although the 18-year old musician lent his voice to the 2013 animated adventure Underdogs in which he played Jake, a master foosball player.

But Mendes fans shouldn’t get too excited to see their heartthrob on screen just yet. Reitman is still in the process of shopping the film to studios for production and distribution.