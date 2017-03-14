My Morning Jacket Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright

My Morning Jacket announced that they’ll take a bus trip around the United States this summer, hitting stops from Ohio to New England. The tour kicks off in Cincinnati on June 22 and wraps up in North Adams, Massachusetts’ Museum of Contemporary Art on August 12.

Most of the band (everyone minus Jim James) toured with Ray LaMontagne in 2016 to support his album Ouroboros. James was busy releasing his debut solo album, Eternally Even. Last year, My Morning Jacket reissued their 2003 breakthrough, If It Still Moves, but a followup to The Waterfall (released in 2015) never materialized.

This year, the band will play Electric Forest and The Peach Music Festival.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates

June 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio, PNC Pavilion At Riverbend

June 23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

June 24 – Rothbury, Mich., Double JJ Resort (Electric Forest)

July 7 – Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater

July 8 – Charlotte, N.C., Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 – Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater

July 11 – Portland, Maine, Thompson’s Point

July 12 – Shelburne, Vt., The Green At Shelburne Museum

July 14 – Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 15 – Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 10 – Columbus, Ohio, Express Live!

Aug. 11 – Moosic, Pa., Pavilion At Montage Mountain (The Peach Music Festival)

Aug. 12 – North Adams, Mass., Mass Moca