Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Reveal Classic East / Classic West Lineup

March 14, 2017 12:12 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Eagles and Fleetwood Mac have revealed the details of their bi-coastal music festival.

According to a report in Billboard, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire will join the iconic headliners.

Classic West will play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15th & 16th and Classic East will take place at Citi Field in New York City on July 29th & 30th.

The gigs will be the Eagles’ first since the passing of founding member Glenn Frey.

