Chris Young Teams with Tiesto for New Music

By Radio.com Staff

Chris Young tweeted an interesting photo this afternoon that may signal a new musical direction for the “I’m Comin’ Over” singer.

Related: Chris Young Releases ‘Sober Saturday Night’ Music Video

“Fun writing with this crew today!” Young captioned a photo of himself with Nashville-based songwriters Corey Crowder and Nathan Chapman. The fourth man in the photo? Dutch producer and house music superstar Tiesto.

Earlier today it was revealed that Flordia Georgia Line will appear on a track from The Chainsmokers debut album. Are we witnessing the beginning of new crossover genre? Will it have an acronym? Only time will tell.

Check out Young’s tweet below.