Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons to Headline Inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend

The lineup also includes Alabama Shakes, Weezer and The Shins. March 14, 2017 2:57 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Mumford and Sons will headline the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend.

Related: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

The two-day festival will take place in Pasadena, CA on June 24th & 25th. The lineup includes Alabama Shakes, Weezer, The Shins, Fitz and the Tantrums and many more.

Tickets are available now through the festival’s website.

Check out the full lineup below.

