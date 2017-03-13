Watch Robyn Join The xx for ‘With Every Heartbeat’ Performance

By Annie Reuter

The xx are currently in the midst of a residency at O2 Brixton Academy in London for their Night + Day showcase. The band will be on hand from March 8 – 15 for a series of events which includes live concerts, after parties, film screenings, pop-up shops, fundraisers and more.

During a recent performance, Robyn was the featured special guest at the band’s live show. The singer shared the stage with The xx for a collaboration of her 2005 single “With Every Heartbeat.” Fans can watch a snippet of the synth heavy track with Robyn below:

The xx seemed to have as much offstage with Robyn as they did onstage. Days before their collaboration they shared a backstage photo with the singer.

“We love Robyn! So excited to have her join us at Night + Day Brixton on 10 March. xx The xx #nightanddaybrixton,” they wrote on Instagram. Additional special guests throughout the xx’s residency include Cat Power and Sampha.

The xx recently dropped the video for “Say Something Loving” from their latest release, I See You. The music video is a love letter to the city of London and features a camera panning through various parts of the metropolis.