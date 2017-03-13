Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera’ Coming to the U.S.

By Annie Reuter

Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera will make its way stateside next year. The announcement came after the premiere of Another Brick in the Wall: L’Opera on Saturday (March 11) in Montreal.

The production is based on Pink Floyd’s 1979 double album The Wall and the first U.S. showing will be in July 2018 at the Cincinnati Music Hall. The production will include the 70-piece Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, eight soloists and 48 chorus members who will perform the opera alongside baritone Etienne Dupuis who plays the role of rock star Pink.

“It had been my experience that experiments in collaboration between the worlds of rock and roll and the worlds of symphonic music were generally disastrous and should be embarked upon with extreme trepidation,” the band’s former bassist, Roger Waters told France 24.

Later, he admitted that the Opéra de Montréal “were extremely persuasive” and after receiving the music to the production he immediately decided to get involved.

“I sat there not expecting to be moved, and I was moved,” Waters said. “Very moved. So I approach this project with great enthusiasm.”