Musician Robbed and Shot at SXSW Music Festival

By Annie Reuter

Celebration at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) music festival was marred temporarily when a local musician was robbed and shot. Austin-based artist Michael Sanders was headed home after a performance Friday evening (March 10), when three masked men jumped out from the bushes near his residence.

Sanders is the lead guitarist for indie rock band Löwin and The Austin Chronicle spoke with him about the incident. As he recalled, the three men pushed him against a car before stealing his money and cell phone. As the robbers escaped to their car, the guitarist began to walk in the same direction to his house. One of the men then turned around and fired his AR-15, striking Sanders in the shoulder.

“It wasn’t as scary as it was matter of fact and surreal,” recalls Sanders. “My first thought to myself was ‘Oh my God, he shot me.’ My second thought was realizing that it didn’t hurt as bad as I would have expected.”

Luckily for Sanders, no arteries were hit, but the bullet fractured his humerus.

“As far as getting shot goes, it was a very clean shooting,” he said. “I’m fortunate… because they were trying to kill me.”

While his band, Löwin, is set to play three showcases during SXSW Sanders likely won’t perform since he has limited range in his picking arm. According to the publication, no arrests have been made since the shooting.