John Mayer Unveils Full ‘The Search For Everything’ Tracklist

March 13, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: john mayer

By Radio.com Staff

John Mayer has been rolling out his new album The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today the singer revealed the final four tracks.

Related: John Mayer Announces 2017 ‘The Search for Everything Tour’

Mayer shared that the final tracks from the album will be “In the Blood, “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything,'” “Rosie,” and “Never on the Day You Leave.” The full album is set to be released tomorrow Tuesday, March 14th.

Check out the full tracklisting, in sequence, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live