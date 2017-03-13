Joey Bada$$’ New Album Features J. Cole, Schoolboy Q, More

The album also features Styles P from LOX and reggae artist Chronixx. March 13, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Joey Bada$$

By Radio.com Staff

Joey Bada$$ took to social media this afternoon to share the tracklisting for his forthcoming album All Amerikkkan Bada$$.

The album features guest verses from J. Cole on a track titled “Legendary,” and Schoolboy Q on “Rockabye.” Flatbush Zombies, Styles P from LOX and reggae artist Chronixx also appear on the new record.

All Amerikkkan Bada$$ is scheduled for release April 7th; check out the full tracklisting below.

