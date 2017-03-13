Diddy, Brooklyn Nets Honor Notorious B.I.G. During Halftime

By Annie Reuter

March 9 marked the 20-year anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s death, and on Sunday (March 12) the late rapper was honored at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

During halftime at the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the New York Knicks, Sean “Diddy” Combs took center court to celebrate Biggie’s legacy alongside Smalls’ mother, Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim and several others.

“Tonight is Biggie night and usually we do a moment of silence but in honor of Biggie being from Brooklyn, he would always say, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way,’ I would love to get 10 seconds of Brooklyn noise,” Combs said.

Afterward, a banner was revealed with the jersey number 72 which features a lyric from “Juicy,” “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.” The banner will be permanently displayed at Barclays Center.

🎶Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way🎶 A legend gets his jersey retired in his hometown. #BiggieNight https://t.co/Y4iRAMx2We —

Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2017

Biggie’s impact on the Brooklyn community remains strong, long after he was shot and killed in 1997. On March 9, Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries rapped lyrics from “Juicy” and shared Biggie’s life story while on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G.. Where Brooklyn at?”