Demi Lovato Shows Off New Shorter Hairstyle

March 13, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: demi lovato

By Amanda Wicks

Demi Lovato showed up to the Kid’s Choice Awards 2017 yesterday (March 12th) sporting a new look.

Related: Demi Lovato to be Honored at Gala for Mental Health Awareness

The singer stunned in a simple peach dress, but it’s her hair that has everyone talking. She chopped off her normally long hair into a lob or long bob. Lovato shared two photos of her new hairstyle on Instagram. “Selfie from yesterday ❤️,” she wrote.

Besides stunning with her chic hairstyle, Lovato got a surprise when she walked onstage during the broadcast. She got slimed.

Lovato isn’t the only pop star to go short lately. Katy Perry shared her new super short hairstyle last week when she premiered her fade on Instagram.

