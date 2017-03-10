The Weeknd Release ‘Star Wars’ Themed Video for ‘I Feel it Coming’ Feat. Daft Punk

Vintage sci-fi fans will love this one. March 10, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Daft Punk, The Weeknd

By Robyn Collins

The Weeknd has released a new music video for “I Feel It Coming” from his Starboy album and it features Daft Punk.

Related: Hear Demo of Drake’s ‘Crew Love’ Performed by The Weeknd

Directed by Warren Fu, the clip takes place in a setting reminiscent of a vintage Star Wars movie and depicts The Weeknd interacting with a beautiful woman before they both turn to stone.

At the end, Daft Punk show up in full Sith Lord regalia accompanied by an unidentified glowing object.

Check it out:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live