Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested

By Robyn Collins

A man who has been stalking Taylor Swift for three months has finally been arrested, reports Page Six. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohammed Jaffar had been loitering around the popstar’s apartment building in Tribeca since December 2016.

Once he requested to meet with Swift and was swiftly denied. But that didn’t stop him from showing up at least four more times.

In February, surveillance cameras showed that he actually made it inside of her building and hung around in the hallway by her door. During the same incident, he spent four hours on the roof.

Another time, he spent one hour ringing the buzzer, came back another day and rang for 45 minutes.

Jaffar was finally arrested March 6 on stalking and burglary charges, and is being held on $20,000 bond reports Page Six. He has been forbidden from seeking any further contact with Swift.