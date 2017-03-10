Pentatonix Spread Inclusivity in New ‘Imagine’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Pentatonix get serious in their new video “Imagine.” The group covered John Lennon’s iconic song, which will appear on their forthcoming album PTX Vol. IV – Classics.

In the video, the group stand in a semi-circle around a table that holds various signs. Each member lifts up a sign describing their identity–like LGBTQ, Jewish, Christian–before flipping it over to a description they share with someone else in the group and passing it to the next person. At the end, each one holds a letter spelling out the word ‘Human.’

Pentatonix’s forthcoming album will also feature “Jolene,” the group’s GRAMMY winning performance with Dolly Parton. Fans who pre-order the album will get instant downloads of “Jolene” and “Imagine.”

PTX Vol. IV – Classics drops April 7th.