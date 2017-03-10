Pentatonix Spread Inclusivity in New ‘Imagine’ Video

March 10, 2017 3:05 PM
Pentatonix

By Amanda Wicks

Pentatonix get serious in their new video “Imagine.” The group covered John Lennon’s iconic song, which will appear on their forthcoming album PTX Vol. IV – Classics.

In the video, the group stand in a semi-circle around a table that holds various signs. Each member lifts up a sign describing their identity–like LGBTQ, Jewish, Christian–before flipping it over to a description they share with someone else in the group and passing it to the next person. At the end, each one holds a letter spelling out the word ‘Human.’

Pentatonix’s forthcoming album will also feature “Jolene,” the group’s GRAMMY winning performance with Dolly Parton. Fans who pre-order the album will get instant downloads of “Jolene” and “Imagine.”

PTX Vol. IV – Classics drops April 7th.

