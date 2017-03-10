Dr. Luke’s Legal Team Requests Deposition of Kesha Fan

March 10, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: dr. luke, kesha

By Amanda Wicks

Dr. Luke’s legal time filed a stipulation requesting certain documents from Kesha fan Michael Eisele on March 8th.

Filed in the Supreme Court for the State of New York, the motion requests third party witness Eisele to produce information and documents about his #FreeKesha rallies and online petition. Since he lives in Connecticut and isn’t subject to New York’s jurisdiction, the legal team has also requested an out-of-state deposition.

The reason for Eisele’s involvement has to do with claims that he colluded with Kesha to defame Dr. Luke. According to Luke’s attorneys, “Plaintiffs allege that Ms. Sebert and her representatives closely coordinated with Mr. Eisele to spread Ms. Sebert’s defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs’ reputation. Plaintiffs further allege that Ms. Sebert, individually and through her representatives, has breached her contracts with Plaintiffs by, inter alia, encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet ‘petitions’ and in engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs,” (via Pitchfork).

It’s the latest move from Dr. Luke’s legal team to show character assassination. They filed a motion in late February to include an email exchange that defends against Kesha’s claims of abuse.

