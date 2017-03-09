What’s The Song in ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Trailer?

By Amanda Wicks

The Fast and the Furious‘ latest installment, The Fate of the Furious, released a new trailer today (March 9th), and the song soundtracking all the action is Kronic, Far East Movement and Savage’s collaboration “Push.”

Related: Imagine Dragons Score Nintendo Super Bowl Commercial

The song was originally released in late 2015, and features an electronica mix that hypes up all the road play taking place in the trailer. Cipher (Charlize Theron) uses self-driving technology to her benefit and runs amok with her vehicular fleet while the Fast and Furious crew race to stop her.

According to IMDB, Cipher “seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.” The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters April 14th.