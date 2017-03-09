Rick Ross Shares ‘Trap Trap Trap’ Featuring Wale and Young Thug

By Amanda Wicks

Rick Ross teased fans today (March 9th) with another new track off his forthcoming album Rather You Than Me. He shared his collaboration with Wale and Young Thug, “Trap Trap Trap.”

The song sounds like a banger. “I took my roof off at the red light/ I took my roof off at the red light/ Trap trap trap trap trap trap,” Ross raps on the chorus.

He’s tapped several big names for his latest album, including Chris Rock, Future, Ty Dolla $ign and Nas. Then, of course, there’s his boy Meek Mill. Rather You Than Me drops March 17th.

Check out the tracklist and teaser of “Trap Trap Trap” below.

1. “Apple of My Eye” Feat. Raphael Saadiq

2. “Santorini Greece”

3. “Idols Become Rivals” Feat. Chris Rock

4. “Trap Trap Trap” Feat. Young Thug & Wale

5. “Dead Presidents” Feat. Future, Young Jeezy & Yo Gotti

6. “She on My Dick” Feat. Gucci Mane

7. “I Think She Like Me” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8. “Powers That Be” Feat. Nas

9. “Game Ain’t Based On Sympathy”

10. “Scientology”

11. “Lamborghini Doors” Feat. Meek Mill & Anthony Hamilton)

12. “Triple Platinum” Feat. Scrilla

13. “Maybach Music V” Feat. DeJ Loaf

14. “Summer Seventeen” Feat. Yo Gotti