Rick Ross Wants Nicki Minaj to Respond to Remy Ma

By Bill Sencio

He’s the first to admit he didn’t follow the beef too closely, but Rick Ross still had some opinions on the Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj beef that started raging again late last week.

The Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj beef might have been put to rest after Remy followed up her pair of diss tracks “ShETHER” and “Another One” with an apparent call for peace. But if it were up to Rick Ross, Nicki would have handled things very differently on her end.

“After what [Remy] put out, Nicki should have been happy to go in there and handle this… I feel like that energy has been in there a long time,” he said. “Nicki, she should respond. Rozay would have. But you know I’ve always loved that. It’s a gladiator sport.”

