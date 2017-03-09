Nicki Minaj Drops News Tracks ‘Changed It,’ “No Frauds’ and ‘Regret In Your Tears’

March 9, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Nicki Manaj

By Radio.com

Nicki Minaj dropped a bomb tonight with the release of three new tracks.  While “Changed It” finds Minaj trading verses with Lil Wayne, “No Frauds” is a reunion of Minaj’s Cash Money crew — both Wayne and Drake. In sharp contrast with the other two tracks, “Regret In Your Tears” sees a softer side of Minaj reflecting on her relationship with Meek Mill.

Minaj has worked with both Drake and Lil Wayne throughout her career, but her friendship with Drake cooled when she started dating Meek and the two began beefing. She maintained in late 2016 that she wasn’t getting involved in their drama, but she’s clearly choosing sides now that she’s done with her ex.

Listen to the explicit tracks below.

 

