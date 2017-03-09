Linkin Park Debut ‘Heavy’ Video Featuring Kiiara

By Radio.com Staff
Linkin Park have released the music video for their new single “Heavy,” which features Kiiara.
Directed by Tim Mattia, who’s created visuals for The 1975 and Halsey, the new video features Chester Bennington attending a group therapy session that gets quite heated as he struggles with addiction. The singer eventually fights his doppelganger in a violent confrontation in a bathroom.
The track is the first single off Linkin Park’s seventh studio album One More Light, which will be released on May 19th.
Check out Linkin Park’s latest below.