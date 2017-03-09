Diddy to Premiere ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story’ at Tribeca

By Robyn Collins

Diddy has revealed that his new documentary, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, will premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival which takes place April 19-30.

The Live Nation Production, directed by Daniel Kaufman, gives viewers an insider’s look at Bad Boy Entertainment’s 20-year history, from the brand’s beginnings in Harlem and Brooklyn to its influence on pop culture, fashion, and music. It also covers the tragic murder of Biggie Smalls.

The film follows Sean Combs as he goes about reuniting the Bad Boy artists for their epic two-night anniversary show in 2015 at Barclays Center in honor of Notorious B.I.G.

“I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Diddy said in a statement (via Billboard). “Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”