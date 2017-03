By Radio.com Staff

Christopher Wallace, the seminal Brooklyn rapper also know as Biggie Smalls and The Notorious B.I.G. died twenty years ago today when he was shot during a still unsolved drive-by in Los Angeles.

The hip hop communtiy took to social media today to rememeber Biggie. Tributes came from Wallace’s widow Faith Evans, close associate and friend Diddy, and even up and coming Brooklyn rapper Young M.A.

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We're celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today. I want everyone to get involved and rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG @badboyent

