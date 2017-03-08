Vic Mensa Arrested for Gun Possession

By Robyn Collins

After getting stopped for allegedly running a red light and having tinted windows, Grammy-nominated rapper Vic Mensa was arrested on Feb. 28 at about 2:20 p.m. PST in Beverly Hills.

He was charged with having the wrong permit for a gun he was carrying in his car, said a representative from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police arrested Mensa and confiscated the gun once they discovered the permit was from another state, Billboard reported.

The rapper spent a night in jail and received a felony count for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on $35,000 bail.

This wasn’t the first time Mensa has had a run in with the Beverly Hills police. Last year, officers detained the artist for allegedly shoplifting from Barneys.