Joey Feek Solo Album ‘If Not For You’ Set for Re-release

By Amanda Wicks

A traditional country album Joey Feek recorded in 2005 will be released on April 7th. If Not for You will arrive roughly one year after the singer passed away from cervical cancer on March 4th.

When Joey recorded the album, which her husband Rory and collaborator Bill McDermott co-produced, it was originally titled Strong Enough to Cry. She eventually released it under that name through her record label with the late Tim Johnson, Giantslayer Records.

The 12-track album will come with a new 48-page booklet that features photos and memories from Joey + Rory, and other members of the Feek family. Rory has pledged to keep telling “a great story” to keep Joey’s memory alive. He most recently announced the trailer for his documentary project, To Joey, With Love.