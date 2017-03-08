Ed Sheeran Wants to Make a Movie

By Hayden Wright

The world is Ed Sheeran’s oyster: Following the successful release of his studio album ÷, the English singer-songwriter has his eyes on Hollywood. In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran says he wants to translate his fame and creativity into a new medium, and we can’t see why not.

”I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that’s my next thing,” he said. ”I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that’s like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start.”

A good start, indeed! And though Sheeran may have ideas about dialogue, acting and storytelling, he’d be remiss not to compile the soundtrack.

”I don’t think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album.”

The “Shape of You” singer says his neighbor Richard Curtis (who wrote Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually) has given him some pointers. Whenever this idea is hatched, Sheeran wants to remain true to his roots.

“I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really f—ing love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together,” he promised. “I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”