Ed Sheeran Announces North American Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran has announced a North American tour to support his new album ÷ [Divide]. The first date is in Kansas City, Missouri on June 29 and the tour runs through October 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pre-sales for all dates will begin March 13 at 10:00 a.m. and run through Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. (all times local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on March 17 at 10 a.m. (local) except the July 19th date at Montreal, QC’s Bell Centre, which goes on sale at 12 noon (local). Tickets available via LiveNation.

Ed Sheeran Tour Dates:

6/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

6/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/7 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/9 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

7/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

7/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

7/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

7/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

7/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/29 – Tacoma, WA || Tacoma Dome

7/30 – Portland, OR @ Mode Center

8/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

8/2 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

8/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

8/6 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

8/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

8/25 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

8/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Center

8/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

9/2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

9/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

9/5 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Center

9/7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center

9/8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

9/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

9/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

9/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

9/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/3 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena