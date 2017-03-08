Azealia Banks Appears in Court, Arrest Warrant Canceled

By Jon Wiederhorn

A New York judge canceled a bench warrant for the arrest of Azealia Banks after the controversial rapper appeared in court yesterday (March 7). The warrant was issued two days ago after Banks failed to show up for a scheduled hearing for misdemeanor assault and attempted assault charges.

Banks’ attorney John Fafa said in a statement to Pitchfork that the performer missed her initial hearing because she got the date confused and was in France for Paris Fashion Week. The charges against Banks were filed after she was arrested in 2015 after a fight with a nightclub security guard.

“The Court retracted the warrant. Azealia appeared immediately after she returned to New York,” reads Fafa’s statement.