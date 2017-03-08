Against Me! Share ‘Haunting, Haunted, Haunts’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Against Me! released a new animated music video for “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” today (March 8th).

“Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” appears on Against Me!’s newest album Shape Shift With Me, which took Laura Jane Grace in a new songwriting direction. “Tons of people have written about love. But while love is cliché, it’s infinitely relevant,” she said in a press release. “For me, having always been in a punk band that was expected to be political, I never felt like I had that option to write about feelings in that way. That’s what I ended up being drawn to this time. It’s writing in a way I thought I could never write before, and not giving a s— about expectations.”

The band will be heading out on the road to support Green Day beginning today. They kick off that spring 2017 tour in North Little Rock, Arkansas and wrap it up exactly one month later on April 8th in San Diego, California.

Check out the full list of tour dates as well as the video for “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” below.

3/8 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena #

3/9 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Café *

3/10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #

3/11 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater *

3/12 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center #

3/13 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #

3/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

3/16 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

3/17 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center #

3/18 – Oshawa, ON @ The Music Hall *

3/19 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens #

3/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre #

3/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

3/23 – Quebec, QC @ Vidéotron Centre #

3/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

3/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center #

3/27 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena #

3/28 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center #

3/30 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

3/31 – Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary *

4/1 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

4/2 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre *

4/3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

4/5 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center #

4/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

4/8 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center #

* = headline show

# = supporting Green Day