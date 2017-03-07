Watch Linkin Park Fail James Corden’s ‘Bandmate Game’

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s “Bandmate Game” segment is a cheeky way to see how well musical compatriots really know one another. Linkin Park sat down to participate and the results were…not so great.

Vocalists Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson answered questions about each other, from softball challenges like “who would Mike choose to star in his biopic?” (not James Franco, definitely Johnny Depp) to “Who would Brad pick to bail him out?” (drummer Rob Bourdon, not Chester).

We learned that Mike sings “Sexual Healing” in the shower, not “Like a Virgin.” Chester’s favorite underwear are white with red roses and black barbed wire, not red, as suspected.

Altogether, the Linkin Park rockers got one question right — the band teases Brad for wearing “hospital pant pajamas.” As well they should.

Watch the full segment here: