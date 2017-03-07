Garth Brooks Shares Updated, Poignant ‘We Shall Be Free’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Garth Brooks celebrated the 25th anniversary of his song, “We Shall Be Free” by dusting off the video and sharing it with his 2.1 million Facebook followers.

Brooks wove in some new footage to make the video feel more current. According to Rolling Stone, the video’s release was held up for some time due to publishing issues.

The song, “We Shall Be Free,” was the first single from Brooks’ record-breaking 1992 album, The Chase. As RS points out, country radio stations were not quick to jump on the track as they were worried about their conservative audiences, specifically the line “When we’re free to love anyone we choose.” This was not a widely accepted sentiment in many corners of the country, due to the AIDS epidemic being blamed on the gay community. Ultimately, the video won Brooks and his co-director Timothy Miller an ACM Award for Music Video of the Year.

Brooks tagged the newly revised video with #WeShallBeFree and encouraged his fans to spread the word.