Drake’s ‘More Life’ Could Drop as Soon as This Weekend: Report

By Radio.com Staff

Fans have been patiently waiting for Drake’s new playlist project More Life, but they might not have to wait much longer.

Today the radio industry trade Hits Daily Double reports the twenty track offering could be coming as soon as this weekend. Multiple versions of the purported tracklist for More Life have surfaced on the internet over the past several weeks, each featuring over twenty tracks.

Citing UK sources Hits claims much of the new project was recorded with British and European collaborators during the Canadian artist’s Boy Meets World tour.

Hits featured the story in their “Rumor Mill” section, so take it with a grain of salt, but still encouraging news for Drizzy fans.

In the meantime check out two potential tracklistings for More Life below.

