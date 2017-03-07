Charli XCX Announces New Mixtape ‘Number 1 Angel’

By Radio.com Staff

Charlie XCX has announced a mixtape titled Number 1 Angel, which will drop this Friday, March 10th.

Charlie debuted three new tracks on the BBC this evening: “Pull Up,” which features MØ, “Dreamer,” featuring Raye and Starrah and “Lipgloss,” featuring CupcakKe.

Check out artwork from Charlie’s new tape and listent to her full BBC interview below.