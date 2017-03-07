Backstreet Boys to Join Florida Georgia Line On 2017 Tour

By Annie Reuter

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will join forces once again, this time in concert. On Tuesday morning (March 7), Florida Georgia Line appeared on Good Morning America where they revealed that the boy band will be special guests on three of their stadium dates this summer.

Backstreet Boys will perform as part of The Smooth Tour 2017 for three shows this summer, including Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29 and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12. Previously announced openers for the tour include Nelly and Chris Lane.

This isn’t the first time BSB and FGL have teamed up together. In October of last year, the boy band surprised a Nashville crowd when they took the stage to perform during the country duo’s hometown set. Additionally, Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with FGL on their current single “God, Your Mama and Me” from the duo’s most recent Dig Your Roots album.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

June 2 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 3 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

June 15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

June 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

June 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*July 7 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 21 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium

July 23 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 27 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

*July 29 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 3 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 10 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

*Aug. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 17 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Aug. 18 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater

Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 8 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sept. 9 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 14 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 16 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 22 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Sept. 23 – Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Sept. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 13 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater

Oct. 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater

*Recently added stadium shows