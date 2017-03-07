Backstreet Boys to Join Florida Georgia Line On 2017 Tour

By Annie Reuter
Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will join forces once again, this time in concert. On Tuesday morning (March 7), Florida Georgia Line appeared on Good Morning America where they revealed that the boy band will be special guests on three of their stadium dates this summer.
Backstreet Boys will perform as part of The Smooth Tour 2017 for three shows this summer, including Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29 and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12. Previously announced openers for the tour include Nelly and Chris Lane.
This isn’t the first time BSB and FGL have teamed up together. In October of last year, the boy band surprised a Nashville crowd when they took the stage to perform during the country duo’s hometown set. Additionally, Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with FGL on their current single “God, Your Mama and Me” from the duo’s most recent Dig Your Roots album.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
June 2 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 3 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
June 15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
June 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
June 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
*July 7 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 21 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium
July 23 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 27 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
*July 29 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 3 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 10 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
*Aug. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 17 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Aug. 18 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater
Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 8 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Sept. 9 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 14 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 16 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 22 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
Sept. 23 – Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Sept. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 13 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater
Oct. 19 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater
Oct. 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater
*Recently added stadium shows