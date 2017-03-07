Adele Loses Her Cool Over a Mosquito

By Annie Reuter

Adele’s concerts in Brisbane, Australia concerts are proving to be quite the events. On March 4 the singer revealed that she’s a married woman and the next night she exposed the crowd to her fear of mosquitoes.

After being bit by a mosquito mid-set, the singer freaked out and ran to the edge of the stage. One fan captured the funny moment on video.

“I don’t like bugs. It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!” she exclaimed after swatting the mosquito.

Seconds later she feared she hurt the insect before realizing another mosquito was waiting nearby for a meal.

“They’re everywhere! They’re all trying to kill me!” she says of a swarm of mosquitoes attracted to her and the stage lights. Watch Adele battle the bugs in the clip below.